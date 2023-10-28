Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.