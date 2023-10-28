Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $144.83 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

