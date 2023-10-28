Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,843,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

