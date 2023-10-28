Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 784,793 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,615 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.