Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE COTY opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,700.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

