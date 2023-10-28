Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in APA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in APA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

