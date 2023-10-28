Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.42 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

GE stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

