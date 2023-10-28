Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

