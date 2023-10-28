Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 233.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

