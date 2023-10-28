Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,765 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $234.93 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.36.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

