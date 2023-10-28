Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 46,263 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.