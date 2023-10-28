Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 97,541 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

