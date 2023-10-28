Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 987 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,802,000 after buying an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after buying an additional 137,709 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $364.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.89. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $372.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.16%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

