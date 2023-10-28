Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $67.48 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

