Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

