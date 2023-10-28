Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 35,103 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,103 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $70.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

