Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,831 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $584.02 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $384.72 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.