Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,679 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

