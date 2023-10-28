IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Get IMAX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 172.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 388,813 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.