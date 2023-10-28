ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 2,053,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,181,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMGN

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737,085 shares of company stock worth $28,143,641 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.