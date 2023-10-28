Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,011 shares of company stock worth $6,784,039 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

