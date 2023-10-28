Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $249,405.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,039. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after buying an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $10,326,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

