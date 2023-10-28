Imperial Oil Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

IMO stock traded down C$1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.57. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 10.1826196 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.44.

Read Our Latest Report on IMO

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.