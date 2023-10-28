Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

