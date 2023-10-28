IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stock Position Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $619.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

