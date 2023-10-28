Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.27.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.