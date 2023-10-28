Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stake Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Ingles Markets worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,918,156 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $80.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

