Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.14

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 154183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$74.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

