Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Sells $99,372.00 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $99,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,239.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $114,452.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $122,512.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Yong Yu sold 6,000 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $167,760.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Yong Yu sold 10,400 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $227,656.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $629,972.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00.

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

