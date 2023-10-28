Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 5,771 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $105,205.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,053,147 shares in the company, valued at $19,198,869.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $144,540.32.

On Monday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $325,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $29,378.72.

On Monday, October 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 977 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $18,690.01.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $14,824.95.

On Monday, September 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,229 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $104,423.13.

On Monday, September 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,806 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $353,598.24.

On Monday, September 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $309,361.50.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $217,423.72.

On Monday, August 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,959 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,139.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Legacy Housing stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.90. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.