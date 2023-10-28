Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

INSP stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $330.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.21.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.