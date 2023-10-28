Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $397-403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.49 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IART. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

