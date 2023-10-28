Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 248,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 995,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

