Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,868,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,923 shares of company stock valued at $46,009,033. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

