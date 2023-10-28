International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

