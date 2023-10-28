International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2,158.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 380,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $31,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

