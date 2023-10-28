Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 8,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 57,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

IVA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

