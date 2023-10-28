Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSMR stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0543 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

