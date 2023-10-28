Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period.

Shares of PWV opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

