Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 128,745 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 831,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 72,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 715,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 74,599 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.

