Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $27.25.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
