Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Gouws Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 10.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,912.7% during the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 42,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.31. 63,476,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,856,840. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.97.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

