Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.6% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.31. 63,476,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,856,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.18 and a 200-day moving average of $356.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

