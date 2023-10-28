Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,028,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,912.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 42,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $345.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.97.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.