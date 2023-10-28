Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.66. 7,744,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

