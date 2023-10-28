Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.