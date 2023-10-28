Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 128,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 88,702 shares.The stock last traded at $75.90 and had previously closed at $76.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 155,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,241 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

