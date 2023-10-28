Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 104,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

