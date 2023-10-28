Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.