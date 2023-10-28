iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.74.

iPower (NYSE:IPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

