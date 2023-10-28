iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.74.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
