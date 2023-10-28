IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.4 %

IQV stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.